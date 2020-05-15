x
Highlights from Home - Day 42

Just when you think you've seen it all we present another episode of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — You've got to see tonight's edition of "Highlights from Home" where a great-grandma hits a granny shot plus we've got hamster races!

Remember to email your awesome sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

