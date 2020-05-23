x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Highlights from Home - Day 48

It is time for another edition of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Welcome to a hoops galore edition of "Highlights from Home!"

We've got amazing basketball shots from everywhere in this Friday night episode, courtesy of our KARE 11 viewers.

Don't forget to email your awesome sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 47

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 46

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 45

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 44

RELATED: Highlights from Home: Day 43