Highlights from Home - Day 49

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We have some backyard baseball, a behind-the-head, no-look bag toss shot, plus plenty of action on the lake in Monday's episode of "Highlights from Home."

Remember to email your spectacular sports highlights to Eric Perkins at eperkins@kare11.com for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.