Hitting The Trails - Baker Park Reserve

Parks and trails in The Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — We're stepping outside and exploring the great outdoors!

Our first stop is at the Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain. It's pretty big -- 2,700 acres of varied landscape.

"It's an opportunity to get away from smaller parks that are crowded right now in the Twin Cities metro area," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Whether you want to take a short trek or a longer hike, options are available.

There's plenty of wildlife to be found, ranging from swans to eagles to deer.

Avoid the crowds and enjoy the serene sights by arriving early!

"My favorite time is mornings. It's the quietest with the least amount of people and lots of wildlife around. It feels like you're in a wilderness setting," Skinner said.

Of course, there are some do's and don't to follow while out on the trails.

Social distancing needs to be observed when coming upon someone on a trail or in the park.