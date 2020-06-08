Hitting the Trails - Bryant Lake Regional Park

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Bryant Lake Regional Park in Eden Prairie is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.
"It's tucked away in a neighborhood and a great little park. It's got big woods all around, you can really feel like you're out of the city when you get into this park," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.
Bryant Lake Regional Park is home to the Twin Cities Youth Rowing Club and even has an 18 hole championship disc golf course!
The 170 acre park has over four miles of hiking trails.
The regional park offers online rentals for canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.