Hitting The Trails - Carver Reserve Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

WACONIA, Minn. — Carver Reserve Park in Waconia is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"Carver Park Reserve is the second largest park in the Three Rivers Park District. It's 3700 acres in size and boasts nearly 30 miles of trails that you can hike, bike and run on in the park," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Right now at the park they're working on the completion of an additional 10 miles of mountain bike trails.