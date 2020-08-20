Hitting the Trails - Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park in New Prague is our stop on this week's "Hitting The Trails" segment.
"It's tucked away on the shores of Cedar Lake. It's a 250 acre park with over 3 1/2 miles of hiking and walking trails. It's a great place to come swim, picnic or fish," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.
Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park is operated in partnership with Scott County.
The park has a picnic shelter that is available for rentals.