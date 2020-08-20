Hitting the Trails - Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park in New Prague is our stop on this week's "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"It's tucked away on the shores of Cedar Lake. It's a 250 acre park with over 3 1/2 miles of hiking and walking trails. It's a great place to come swim, picnic or fish," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park is operated in partnership with Scott County.