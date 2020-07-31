Hitting the Trails - Cleary Lake Regional Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

PRIOR LAKE, Minnesota — Cleary Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment. The park is operated by Three Rivers Park District in partnership with Scott County.

"It's a 1,000 acre park, that's a one stop shop. It has so many different amenities that you can do: hike, bike, walk, golf, swim, paddle and even camp," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The Cleary Lake Regional Park has 6 miles of hiking trails and it connects with the twelve and a half mile Scott-West Regional Trail.