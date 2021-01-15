Hitting The Trails: Cross-country skiing

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We're stepping outside and "Hitting The Trails!"

This week we ventured out on an early morning trek to Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington for cross-country skiing.

"This trail wanders through prairies and big woods. It has some significant hills in the back. The trail system is tiered with trails for beginners and then the far out end of the trail is for expert skiers," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

We met experienced skiers as well as newcomers on the 3-plus mile trail.

"I started as an adult and was hating the winters, maybe maybe cursing too much when I was driving on ice. A friend, my college rowing coach, introduced me to the sport and I fell in love right away," said James Dundon.

Meanwhile, Joe Burns is a beginner just picking up the sport this winter. "I don't really like getting up at 5:30 in the morning, but once I'm out of bed and here, the day starts. It's been fantastic," he said.

Dan Rasmussen started cross-country skiing when he was just three years old!

"I typically show up at 6 or so. I come out at this time because it's the best way to start your day," Rasmussen said.

There's plenty of time to enjoy cross-country skiing at the Hyland Lake Park Reserve, they're open from 5am to 10pm.