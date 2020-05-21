Hitting The Trails - Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

HANOVER, Minnesota — Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Hanover is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"This park is unique in that it's less developed than most of our parks. It has 19 miles of natural surface trails that are multi-use. One thing to note about this park is that there's no biking," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The park is absolutely huge with over 2,600 acres including 800-plus acres of restored prairies bordered along the Crow River. It includes 10 mile of trails for dog walking.

"We really encourage people to bring out their dogs and walk with them. Dog need to be on a 6-foot leash. The main reason is so that they don't disrupt wildlife, horseback riders or other people out hiking," said Skinner.