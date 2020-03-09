Hitting The Trails - Dakota Rail Regional Trail

Three Rivers Park District parks are still open during the pandemic.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The Dakota Rail Regional Trail runs more than 15 miles through the lake communities -- including Wayzata and Spring Lake, and it reaches all the way to St. Bonafacius.

"It was developed on an old rail line called the Dakota Rail Line," said Luke Skinner, assistant superintendent with Three Rivers Parks.

The trail is filled with iconic pedestrian bridges that pass over the lake and bays, with access to stunning views.