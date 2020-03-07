x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Hitting The Trails - Elm Creek Park Reserve

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.  

"It's the largest park in the Three Rivers Park system. There's a lot of space for people to get out and explore," said Elm Creek Park supervisor Bruce Bolduan.

Credit: KARE

There's even a swimming pond, one of just two in the Three Rivers Park District System that recently opened. Cost is $5 per day per person plus tax for a daily pass or it's $18 per person plus tax for a season pass.  

The park reserve is popular among mountain bikers with a single track trail with loops for everyone from beginner to intermediate and advanced riders.

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Gale Woods Farm

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Hyland Lake Park Reserve

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Fish Lake Regional Park

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

RELATED: Hitting The Trails: Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Carver Reserve Park