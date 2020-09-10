Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — If you want to see some fabulous fall colors, now is the perfect time to head out in the metro and explore.

In the newest episode of "Hitting The Trails," we've got some tips on places to see this autumnal beauty!

"Across the Three Rivers Park District there are a number of woodland communities. One of the communities is called the big woods, which includes maple and basswood trees are at peak right now. Parks like Fish Lake Regional Park, Elm Creek Park Reserve, Baker Park Reserve and Cleary Lake Regional Park are all at peak colors," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.