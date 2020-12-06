Hitting The Trails - Fish Lake Regional Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Fish Lake Regional Park in Maple Grove is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"You can bike, hike, walk or hit the water. It has great water quality and a nice beach to swim at. You can stand up paddle board, kayak or even canoe," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Thursday was the first day in the Three Rivers Park District that you could rent paddle boards, kayak or canoes online. You can make reservations online.

The Fish Lake Regional Park connects to the Medicine Lake Regional trail as well as the Elm Creek Park Reserve.