Hitting The Trails: Fort Snelling State Park

The park is so close to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that people can watch planes fly by or birds landing on Snelling Lake.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We're visiting Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul on this week's edition of "Hitting The Trails."

"People don't realize how big it is. It's 3,000 acres – nestled along the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers," Rachel Hopper, DNR Visitor Services Manager.

The park offers a little bit of everything but camping, which makes it unique in Minnesota's state park system.

"It's a great day use park for recreation activity. You can bring families here. It has a huge picnic area. It has trails and silent sport activities like reading, as well as swimming in the beautiful Snelling Lake," said Hopper.

There are also opportunities to learn about the past.

"We've been working with the Dakota community for quite awhile and helping tell their story and recognize the history here while preserving landscape and their stories," said Hopper.

The park is so close to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that people can watch planes fly by or birds landing on Snelling Lake.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.