Hitting The Trails - Gale Woods Farm

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

MINNETRISTA, Minnesota — Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"It's a 410 acre park, that is also a working farm. We have livestock that you can see on pasture. We have gardens that we have available for people to purchase at our Saturday markets," said Gale Woods Farm supervisor Tim Reese.

Visitors have a chance to explore 4 miles of trails and experience the working educational farm with everything from sheep to chickens to pigs!

"We say that we're everybody's farm because our generation had a farm in the family to go visit but that's becoming less common. It's really a great chance for people to come out and see what happens on a working farm," Reese said