Hitting The Trails - Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

It's roughly a 1,000 acre park that has 18 miles of trails. It has boating, fishing, hiking, biking but no swimming. It's a great place to come out and try a lot of different things," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The picturesque park reserve gives visitors a chance to get up close and personal with nature at the Richardson Nature Center.

"The beauty of park reserves is once you get inside the park is that you feel like your really away from the urban setting," said Skinner.