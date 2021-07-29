Hitting The Trails: Lake Bemidji State Park

There's plenty to do on and off the lake at this state park from hiking to biking to boating and swimming!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On this week's edition of "Hitting The Trails," we're taking a trip to the Northwoods for a stop at Lake Bemidji State Park.

"It's a beautiful state park, located right in the heart of Bemidji," said Rachel Hopper, DNR Visitor Services Manager.

You'll notice a unique building feature among many of the state parks including here in Bemidji.

"We're so lucky in the Minnesota parks system to have over 600 historic buildings--a lot of them were built in the 1930's during the Depression. These parks buildings are built with huge logs and stones and they have a similar aesthetic," said Hopper

Lake Bemidji State Park has plenty to do on and off the water.

"It has a gorgeous swimming beach, so it's great for young families to come and swim. We also rent canoes and kayaks, bikes," said Hopper.

You definitely don't want to miss out going on the "bog walk!"

"You don't want to step on the bog because your footprints can leave a mark

"It's a nice accessible pathway that's wooden and you can walk right along it for about a mile," Hopper said.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.