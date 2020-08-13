Hitting the Trails - Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail is our stop on this week's "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"It's really picturesque as it travels along the lake. There are multiple places that it touches the shores of Lake Minnetonka - with great views of the lake," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

There are over 150 miles of regional trails in Three Rivers Park District throughout the metro. The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail is 15 miles long and is an aggregate trail, meaning that it is made with crushed gravel.