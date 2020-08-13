x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Hitting the Trails - Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: KARE

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail is our stop on this week's "Hitting The Trails" segment.   

"It's really picturesque as it travels along the lake. There are multiple places that it touches the shores of Lake Minnetonka - with great views of the lake," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

There are over 150 miles of regional trails in Three Rivers Park District throughout the metro. The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail is 15 miles long and is an aggregate trail, meaning that it is made with crushed gravel.

The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail joins the Cedar Lake Regional Trail in Hopkins and in Victoria connects with the Carver Park Reserve.

Related Articles