x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Hitting The Trails - Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

ROCKFORD, Minn. — Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.  

"We have 19 miles of awesome hiking trails, 10 miles of horseback riding turf trails and we have an additional 13 miles of mountain bike trails," said Bri Koch, Park Operations Supervisor for Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

Credit: KARE

Make sure to go online to the Three Rivers Park's website and check daily conditions for the singletrack mountain bike trail, when we stopped by they were closed but the park still provides plenty of things to do!

Credit: KARE

The expansive park has 2,570 acres of woods and wetlands.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind while social distancing at the park.

Credit: KARE

"We encourage you to keep six feet from other park users. If you're not feeling good stay at home. We don't want you to get other people sick but the great thing about Lake Rebecca is that it's so big that we do have the space," said Koch.

 

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Carver Reserve Park

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - French Regional Park

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

RELATED: Hitting The Trails - Baker Park Reserve

 

 