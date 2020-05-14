Hitting The Trails - Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

ROCKFORD, Minn. — Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"We have 19 miles of awesome hiking trails, 10 miles of horseback riding turf trails and we have an additional 13 miles of mountain bike trails," said Bri Koch, Park Operations Supervisor for Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

Make sure to go online to the Three Rivers Park's website and check daily conditions for the singletrack mountain bike trail, when we stopped by they were closed but the park still provides plenty of things to do!

The expansive park has 2,570 acres of woods and wetlands.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind while social distancing at the park.