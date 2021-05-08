Hitting The Trails: LaSalle Lake State Recreation Area

It's one of the newest state parks in Minnesota and was built on the site of a former resort.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A road trip to LaSalle Lake State Recreation Area in Beltrami County is the centerpiece of this week's edition of "Hitting The Trails!"

It is one of Minnesota's newest recreation areas and was established just a decade ago.

"It was formerly a resort--so it's like having your own type of resort experience on your own private lake because the whole lake is contained within the state recreation area. You can rent cabins and campsites," said DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers.

The featured attraction is LaSalle Lake.

"You can paddle board, canoe, kayak and put a motorboat out on the lake. The fishing is good. It's just an overall great water recreation experience," said Rivers.

AND...for kids and kids at heart there's an innovative playground!

"This is this really a great play area that uses natural elements that allows kids to explore what they would find in the natural world in a play area. It gives parents a chance to sit back and watch them explore," said Rivers.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.