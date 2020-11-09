Hitting The Trails - Luce Line Regional Trail

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We're venturing out to the Luce Line Regional Trail on this week's "Hitting the Trails" segment.
It's a nine-mile regional trail that includes Plymouth and Golden Valley.
"The goal in our regional trail system is to provide access for everyone to get out in nature and hike as well as bike, run, walk and do whatever you like to do. Having a regional trail that starts near a city and works it's way out into the suburbs is one of the conduits to be able to do that," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.
The regional trail also goes through Schaper Park in Golden Valley, where they have a fitness course that is very popular.
Also, I did a "Perk at Play" story there last August.