Hitting The Trails - Medicine Lake Regional Trail

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — We're checking out the Medicine Lake Regional Trail on this week's "Hitting the Trails" segment.

The 16 1/2 mile paved trail connects Maple Grove and Plymouth.

"This trail is used by a lot of bikers, walkers and runners along the system because it connects to three other regional trails you can be as adventurous as you want," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The trail goes through three regional parks: French Regional Park, Fish Lake Regional Park and Elm Creek Park Reserve.

"Once people discover the trail they come back over and over again," Skinner said.