Hitting The Trails: Minneopa State Park

A double waterfall is among the features at this Minnesota state park in Mankato.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We're taking a trek south to Minneopa State Park in Mankato for this week's stop on "Hitting The Trails!"

"This is Minnesota's third oldest state park. It's a great little gem that many people don't know about," said DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers

The park offers sweeping views overlooking the Minnesota River Valley of restored prairies.

"This park is focused on butterflies and bison. Pollinators that are helped by habitat and big creatures that roamed across this land.

That's right, a herd of 44 bison, including 12 calves, are tenants at the park!

"You can drive your car right past a bison herd on a good day and get pretty close and personal to these pretty amazing creatures," said Rivers.

The Bison Drive Road is open Thursday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There's plenty more to see at the state park including a spectacular double waterfall.

"This place is so relaxing. There's nothing like the sound of a waterfall to chill you out," Rivers said.

KARE 11 used a drone to shoot video at Minneopa State Park that was authorized by the Minnesota DNR, otherwise the use of drones isn't allowed Minnesota state parks.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.