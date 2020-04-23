Hitting The Trails - Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota — Mississippi Gateway Park in Brooklyn Park is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"It's a hidden gem. It is 160 acres in size and bordered by the Mississippi River, which is very unique," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

This Three Rivers Regional Park is more compact than the reserves that we've visited the past two weeks.

"Regional parks are a lot smaller. They are anywhere from 100 to 200 acres in size and are primarily recreational," Skinner said.

The crown jewel of the park is the amazing access to the mighty Mississippi River.

"It's really about connecting people to the river, long term. We have about 4 1/2 miles of hiking trails, including about 2 1/2 miles of trails that you can meander along the river, up into our uplands and other habitats," said Skinner.

Social distancing is a must-do in the park and there's plenty of space available.

"Most of the trail systems are wide enough that you have opportunities to pull off to the side and let someone go by," said Skinner.