Hitting The Trails: Monarch Singletrack Trail

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We're riding the trails at the brand new Monarch Singletrack Trail at Carver Park Reserve in Waconia onthis week's "Hitting the Trails" segment.

"It was a partnership with One Track Mind Foundation and the Three Rivers Park District to build 10 miles of singletrack trails to ride your mountain bike on," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The trail allows cyclists of all skill levels to get out and ride.

"The design of the trails is meant to meet all riders abilities. We have easy trails for beginners and moderate trails if you want a bit more of a challenge to all the way to expert trails," Skinner said.