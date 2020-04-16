Hitting The Trails - Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

Parks and trails in The Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

SAVAGE, Minn. — We're stepping outside and hitting the trails!

This week's stop is the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage.

The park offers a rustic setting for visitors to explore with hiking, biking and horse riding trails.

"You really get to have the wilderness feel with the big woods and it caters to those that like to get out on dirt trails and not paved," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve also is a great place for local bird watching.

"The Audubon Society has designated Murphy-Hanrehan as an important bird area. It's a great place to go birding during the summer and right now during the spring the birds are just starting to come back, as you get into the summer you'll get more and more birds to see and hear," Skinner said.

Remember to practice social distancing while out and about in the park as well as being mindful of the natural environment.

"Right now, the parks are open but all facilities are still closed. We have limited bathrooms and waste receptacles. Please try to pack in and pack out as best as you can," said Skinner.