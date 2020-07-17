Hitting The Trails - Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail

"The uniqueness of this trail is that it follows it's namesake, Nine Mile Creek in a very nature based setting. It has over a mile of boardwalk that winds through the wetlands and the creek," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The use of the regional trail system has grown during the pandemic and it's important to follow a few rules while out and about.



"One of the big challenges we have is trail etiquette. Folks need to make sure to respect each other while out on the trail. The number one thing to follow is that bikers yield to walkers or pedestrians," Skinner said.