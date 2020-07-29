Hitting the Trails - Rush Creek Regional Trail

Winding trails connected by two of Three Rivers' biggest parks creates a vibrant outdoor experience.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Ten miles of trails connects two of Three Rivers Park District's biggest parks -- the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park and Elm Creek Park Reserve, making Rush Creek Regional Trail a prime spot to explore some of the north metro's best sights and paths.

"It was first built in 1981, so it's a well-used and a well-loved trail by those up in the north metro," said Luke Skinner, assistant superintendent of parks for the district.

Rush Creek Regional Trail also connects to four other regional trails in between Elm Creek and the Mississippi Gateway, making it easy to shorten or lengthen your walks and bike rides as you wish.