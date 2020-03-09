Hitting the Trails - Silver Lake Regional Park

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Silver Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake is our stop on this week's "Hitting The Trails" segment.
"It's a 374 acre park nestled in the community and it features big woods. It's great when you get inside the canopy, you can disappear from all of the hustle and bustle of the day," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.
Silver Lake Regional Park is operated in partnership with Scott County.
The regional park features over three miles of paved trails for walkers, runners, bikers and hikers.
There's also a 10 acre off-leash dog area at the park.