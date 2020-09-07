x
Hitting The Trails - Silverwood Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — Silverwood Park in St. Anthony is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.  

"We have a special focus. We are a regional park that focuses on arts and environment. We use art and art making experiences to engage people in the outdoors," said Silverwood Park supervisor Alyssa Burgass.

The compact park has a number of different ecosystems packed in with about a dozen or so sculptures that can be found along the trails. The sculptures change from year to year and are created by local Twin Cities artists.

There are also poetry stops in the park!

Silverwood Park also has canoe and kayak rentals available.

"It's kind of this little gem that's only seven to ten miles away from Minneapolis or St. Paul," said Burgass.

