Hitting The Trails: Skijoring

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Looking for a winter sport that provides an adrenaline rush?

You might want to try skijoring!

We visited the Cleary Lake Regional Park in Scott County for an introduction to the sport in this week's edition of "Hitting The Trails."

"It's something new for a lot of folks. A lot of people are already cross-country skiing. This involves harnessing your dog and pulling your dog, it can be kind of tricky," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

Jessica Allen has been skijoring with her golden doodle Jasper for just a few years.

"I'm pretty new to it myself. I think it's growing, especially during the pandemic people are getting into more outdoor activities. You add pets and all the craze about pets in the mix. People are getting out there and having fun with their dogs," said Allen who works as an outdoor educator for Three Rivers Park District.

There are six parks in the Three Rivers Park District that have 21 miles of trails available for skijoring.