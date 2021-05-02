Hitting The Trails: snow tubing

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — This week on, "Hitting The Trails" instead of trails, we hit the hill for some snow tubing!

Our stop this week is the Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area in Maple Grove.

"Tubing is a fun winter exercise. All you need is to put some boots and gloves on and come on out. You rent a tube for two hours and you make online reservations. It makes it simple to pick up your tube when you get here and go out and ride," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The hill is 10 stories along with 10 lanes ready for a tubing adventure that can reach speeds up to 35 mph.

There is an opportune time to go tubing, but you'll want to dress for the weather.

"The best conditions to come out is older snow and when it's the cold. The colder it is the faster it is, so if you come out on a nice cool night you'll be zipping down the hill super fast," Skinner said.