Hitting The Trails - Snowshoeing

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Luke Skinner started snowshoeing when he was a little kid and has enjoyed it over the years!

He was our guide around the Eastman Nature Center at the Elm Creek Park Reserve in Dayton for this week's edition of, "Hitting The Trails!"

Skinner is an Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

"Snowshoeing is actually pretty easy, you just have to pick up your foot and put one in front of the other. You can go as slow as you want and meander through the forest. It's a great way to get out and see the wildlife," Skinner said.

If you don't have snowshoes, you can rent them at a number of parks in the Three Rivers Park System with an online reservation.

Another interesting thing that you can do at the Eastman Nature Center is follow clues around the trails to learns about animal tracks.