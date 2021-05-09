Hitting The Trails: St. Croix State Park

The largest state park has two rivers that run through it - the St. Croix and Kettle River.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Our final stop of the season on "Hitting The Trails," is the St. Croix State Park in Hinckley.

It's the largest state park with over 33,000 acres that includes just about any outdoor activity.

"There's so much to do here. It's a wonderful park to explore--you could take a whole week frankly," said DNR Visitor Services Manager Rachel Hopper.

"You can hike, bike or horseback ride. There's over 127 miles of trail in this park, a swimming beach and over 250 campsites," Hopper added.

The park is recovering from a windstorm back in 2011 that affected nearly 13,000 acres.

"Some of the acres regenerate naturally. We're restoring actively about half of those 6,000 acres to pine barrens and oak savanna habitat which is one of the rarest habitats in the state," Hopper said.

You definitely don't want to miss out on spectacular views in the park.

"The Kettle River has that North Shore river feel to it. It is a prized water recreation river in the state and it's just an amazing opportunity to get out and awe inspired by it," said Hopper.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.