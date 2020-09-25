Hitting The Trails - The Landing

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

SHAKOPEE, Minnesota — We're venturing out to The Landing in Shakopee on this week's "Hitting the Trails" segment.

It's like taking a walk back in history!

"People may remember this park as more of a museum with old buildings that you can check some historic sites. We've turned it into a regional park that has historic features," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

The Landing is about 100 acres and nestled along the banks of the Minnesota River.