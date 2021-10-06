Hitting The Trails: Wild River State Park

There's plenty of space to explore at the 6,000 acre park located along 18 miles of the St. Croix River.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This week we ventured northeast of the Twin Cities to Wild River State Park in Chisago County.

It's located on 18 miles of the St. Croix River with 6,000 acres to explore!

"You see different habitat types with all kinds of different animals and plant species. It's just a wonderful park to get out and get in touch with the natural world," said DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers.

One of the places to definitely check out is the Nevers Dam. It's a short three-tenths of a mile that provides a scenic overlook of the St. Croix River and you can hike down the stairs to get a closer look around!

"Minnesota state parks are known for having natural beauty. We're an entity that conserves natural resources and that's what you see here at Wild River State Park," said Rivers.

Speaking of hiking, among the 35 miles of trails is a nod to former Minnesota politician Walter Mondale.

"Here in this park our River Trail was renamed the Walter F. Mondale F. River Trail in his honor for his conservation contributions," said Rivers.

Saturday June 12th you can visit any of Minnesota's 75 state parks for free. It's one of four days this year that there will be no admission charges to state parks.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.