Hitting The Trails: Winter hiking

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We're stepping outside and hitting the trails this winter!

Our stop this week is the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve near Rogers.

"It's a large park at 2,600 acres in size and has 13.5 miles of winter hiking trails. Most people are used to hiking in summer but in the winter it's a different experience," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

We visited the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve last May and there's a big difference between then and now.

"No matter if it's cold or not, you can get into the woods. The snow is quiet to walk on, you can see through the woods and animals throughout the park. It's a great way to see the park in a different way," Skinner said.