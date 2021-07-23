x
Hitting The Trails: Itasca State Park

The oldest state park in Minnesota offers a little bit of everything!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This week on "Hitting The Trails" we head a ways up north to historic Itasca State Park in Park Rapids.

"Itasca State Park was the second state park in the country and this area was meant to be a mini national park," explains DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers. 

It's a place where you can step back in time, as well as enjoy some down time.

"Douglas Lodge is a place where dignitaries used to come and relax up north in the woods," said Rivers.

The hotel was built in 1905 and has been modernized through the years and visitors to the park may make reservations to stay there. It also features a restaurant that serve classic Minnesota dishes.

Another way to experience the massive state park is by going for a spin on Wilderness Drive in your car or on your bike. It's a stunning one-way 10-mile jaunt that showcases the incredible tree canopy.

A visit to the park isn't compete without stopping at the Mississippi River headquarters. It's where the legendary river begins its meandering 2,552-mile trek to the Gulf of Mexico.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.

You can click on this DNR link for more information.

