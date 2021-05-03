Gopher women's hockey sisters follow in their aunts' footsteps

Madeline and Audrey Wethington are playing at the University of Minnesota where their aunts, Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal and Winny Brodt Brown, played before them.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Wethington sisters have spent a lot of time together on the ice.

"I always joke that if you see one of us that you will see the other one," said Madeline Wethington.

Both are playing on the Gophers women's hockey team. Madeline is a sophomore defenseman and Audrey is a freshman forward.

"You don't understand until you put on the 'M' - representing your state. It's a dream come true and to do it with my sister is the icing on the cake," said Madeline.

Speaking of sisters, the Wethington's look to to another pair of sisters that skated at the University of Minnesota, their aunts Winny Brodt Brown and Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal.

"She's taught me life lessons and she's one of those people that I can go to for advice," said Audrey.

The aunt's are happy to see their nieces finding success at the rink.

"We’re so proud of them and what they’ve accomplished on their own hard work and time," said Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal.

"They’re just rink rats like Chelsea and I were rink rats. They love the game and they're students of the game," said Winny Brodt Brown.

Speaking of family, when the two sides join forces, watch out!

"If someone has met the Brodt-Wethington family you know that we're the most competitive family that there [is]. It's a lot of fun," said Chelsey Brodt Rosenthal.

Audrey and Madeline will of course be ready to step up when the next generation is ready to lace them up!

"It's full circle. You know what's neat is that it doesn't stop after one generation. Everybody looks up to everybody," said Winny Brodt Brown.

Madeline and Audrey along with teammates will be playing Saturday at Ridder Arena in the first semifinal game of the 2021 Final Faceoff with No. 4 Minnesota taking on No. 1 Wisconsin.