Gophers men's hockey to open season Nov. 19 as hosts to Penn State

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The puck drops on the 2020-21 season later this month for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced the first half of its schedule, including eight Gopher games to kick off the college hockey season.

The Gophers will open the season hosting Penn State Nov. 19-20 followed by a second home series against Ohio State on Nov. 23-24. No tickets will be sold to start the season.

Minnesota will then be on the road for a series against Michigan State on Dec. 3-4 and Michigan on Dec. 8-9.

The league says more games will be announced at a later date.

"We had to be patient, but we know we are playing hockey this month, and that's great news for our program," said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko in a statement. "I'd again like to thank the Big Ten and our leaders here at Minnesota for their diligence in getting us to this point. We're going to be smart and safe in how we proceed, but we are very excited for the puck to drop, and we can't wait to see the rest of the schedule as it gets finalized."

According to a release from the Big Ten, Arizona State will also play four games within the conference at Big Ten venues.

The league says the schedule will conclude with the Big Ten Tournament on March 18-20, 2021.