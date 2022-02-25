Minnesota girls state hockey tournament

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hermantown/Proctor looks to defend its title in the Class A division while Edina returns to defend the Class AA crown. For more information about each team or for team statistics, click here. Here's a look at this year's scores:
MINNESOTA STATE GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Class A
Quarterfinals
Orono 7, Mankato East 1
Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2
Warroad 7, River Lakes 0
South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1
Semifinals
Warroad 5, South St. Paul 0
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Orono 1
Championship
Saturday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Edina 7, Northfield 0
Minnetonka 9, Burnsville 0
Andover 5, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 0
Gentry Academy 2, Maple Grove 1
Semifinals
Feb. 24: Edina vs. Minnetonka, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24: Andover vs. Gentry, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.
