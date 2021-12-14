Wild's Bill Guerin named general manager of the 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey Team

The Wild's GM will be joined by the president and GM of the New York Rangers, Chris Drury, who will serve as assistant general manager.

ST PAUL, Minn — Editor's Note: The Sports With Schwartz video above is on Bill Guerin's different approach to building a Stanley Cup-caliber team, and first aired during the 2019-2020 season.

The general manager of the Minnesota Wild has been appointed to the same position for the 2022 Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.

Bill Guerin, who is in his third season as the Wild's general manager, is no stranger to Team USA's men's hockey team. Guerin is a three-time Olympian, appearing in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 Winter Games and won the silver medal in 2002.

Guerin will be joined by Chris Drury, who will be the assistant general manager for the Olympic team. Drury is currently in his first season as president and general manager for the New York Rangers.

“It’s certainly great to have Bill and Chris working together in building our Olympic team,” Pat Kelleher, the executive director of USA Hockey, said in the announcement.

Congratulations to Bill Guerin on being named General Manager of the 2022 Olympic Men’s @usahockey today! Incredibly well deserved.#mnwild | #USAHockey pic.twitter.com/3i3qY1qHJo — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021

The final roster for the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team is expected to be announced in mid-January, according to USA Hockey.

“They were exceptional players in their day, both played in the Olympics, and today they’re accomplished leaders of NHL clubs," Kelleher added. "Our team is in good hands.”

The Wild are currently on a two-game losing streak after winning eight straight games.

In the Central Division, the Wild (19-8-1) are sitting pretty in first place with a four-point lead over the second-place Nashville Predators.

On Tuesday night, the Wild will defend Xcel Energy Center against the Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1), who are in second place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. Puck drops at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: