Minnesota Wild prepare to face-off against Winnipeg in home opener

Minnesota hockey is back! Fans will be in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night for the first puck drop of the 2021 season.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Sept. 4, 2021.

Hockey fans, are you ready? The Minnesota Wild have their first match of the 2021 season at the Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night!

Minnesota is taking on the Winnipeg Jets, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

The Wild are coming off a strong start to their season after winning against both Anaheim and Los Angeles.

"Everyone in that room is excited. We can't wait for the home opener," said Wild forward Marcus Foligno told NHL.com. "Just to see our fans and get them going, fire them up and just to see that whole place packed ... it was fun playing in Anaheim and L.A. and again see some fans because those arenas were weird not having them there.

The Jets record stands at 0-2.

Gate 5 opens for suite and club ticket holders at 5:30 p.m., and the general admission gates at 5:45 p.m.

Fans will be asked but not required to wear a mask in the Xcel Energy Center.

Bags are still not allowed inside, but medical and diaper bags can enter at Gate 1 and are subject to X-ray screening. You are allowed to bring a small wallet in with you.

Come hungry, and make sure to check out one of the many many dining options. The newly-renovated Flynt & Kyndle restaurant is located on the club level and The Reserve is serving from an electric menu on the Bremer Bank Suite Level.

Looking for more of a sports bar atmosphere? Then check out the Michelob Golden Light Taphouse at section 120.

And make sure your phone battery is charged! The X is only accepting mobile payments and credit cards at this time at the box office, all concessions, and for retail and parking payments.