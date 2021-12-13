Wild fall to Golden Knights, 6-4

The loss shattered Minnesota's 8-game winning streak.

Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4, crushing the 8-game hot streak that had pushed the Wild to the top of the NHL rankings.

Vegas’ top line of Stone, Max Pacorietty and Chandler Stephenson combined for 10 points as the Golden Knights won for the ninth time in 12 home games.

Zach Whitecloud scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov, Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo added goals for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

"I think today wasn't our best," Wild forward Mats Zuccarello told NHL.com. "We know this team is a fast team, we gave them too many odd-man rushes, losing pucks in bad areas, giving them those chances."

Alex Goligoski, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots.

"The penalty kill well, they block a lot of shots, they're dedicated to that game. Unfortunately, they got a power play at the end and it ended up being the game-winner," Foligno said. "Our 5-on-5 game was really good, especially on the back-to-back, and we definitely came close to tying it up."