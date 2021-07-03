Pitlick, Garland help Coyotes rally for 5-2 win over Wild

Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in 11 games (7-3-1).

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2.

Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period.