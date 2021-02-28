Remembering Dick 'Emmy' Emahiser

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Legendary hockey coach and instructor Dick Emaheiser passed away last week at the age of 70.
If you don't recognize his name, if you're in the hockey world, you've likely felt his impact. For nearly 50 years ,Emmy, as he was affectionately known coached and mentored players of all ages. He led coach and player development programs all over Minnesota and for the USA Hockey program. But he was more than a coach, he was a teacher and a friend to all who knew him.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held later this year.