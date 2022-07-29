Richfield Ice Arena will be the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps

The Whitecaps were founded in 2004, and are the only team to have won two major championships (2010 Clarkson Cup, 2019 Isobel Cup) in women's professional hockey.

The Minnesota Whitecaps have a new home.

The team reached an agreement to hold their home games at Richfield Ice Arena starting this season.

“We are excited to add the Whitecaps organization to our facility,” said Richfield Facility Manager Kris Weiby in a press release. “This will help us grow girl’s hockey in Richfield and continue the rich hockey history in the city. This is a perfect fit for our organization, and I can’t wait for the first puck drop in November.”

The Whitecaps are a member of the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly the National Women's Hockey League, and are made up of collegiate skaters and members of the U.S. Women's National Hockey program. The Whitecaps were founded in 2004 and are the only team to have won two major championships (2010 Clarkson Cup, 2019 Isobel Cup) in women's professional hockey. In 2018, the team began playing their home games at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, but now the southeastern suburb will be their new home.

The PHF in association with the Minnesota Whitecaps Hockey Club today announced that the team will be relocating from TRIA Rink in St. Paul, MN to Richfield Ice Arena in Richfield, MN beginning at the start of the 2022-23 PHF season.



“I’m really looking forward to making Richfield our home,” said Minnesota forward Sydney Brodt. “I think we’ll have a great atmosphere for home games for our fans. It will also be a great place to spend time and train everyday as professional athletes.”

According to a press release, the main rink at Richfield Ice Arena seats 1,300 people, with room for an additional 500 standing spectators. The rink was previously home to the Minnesota Magicians, a tier II junior hockey team. The Magicians were sold earlier this year and relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin, leaving a void at the rink.

