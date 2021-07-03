Hoeft wins mile at final Big Ten indoor track and field meet for Gophers

The Gophers senior won the mile by 0.01 seconds to earn the title at the last Big Ten meet ever for the men's indoor track and field team.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not how you start, but how you finish.

Owen Hoeft left his mark in dramatic fashion. The Gophers senior won the mile by 0.01 seconds to earn the title at the last Big Ten meet ever for the men's indoor track and field team.

This past summer when the University of Minnesota made the difficult decision to cut several sports – including men's indoor track and field – due to budget deficits, Hoeft said he was shocked.

The men's outdoor track and field team will still compete.

"This is the last time we're going to be here let's make them notice the work we've done."@Hoeft98 won the mile at the FINAL indoor Big Ten meet for men's @GopherCCTF team. Minnesota cut this sport due to budget deficits last summer. Story tonight on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/39ssMS4Ikm — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) March 7, 2021

Owen and his younger brother Eli – who finished 10th in that mile race as well – are among the third generation of his family to run for the Gophers.