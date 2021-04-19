x
Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy is AP Player of Year, commits to Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren led the Redhawks to the Class 3A state championship, and is widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the nation.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnehaha Academy senior Chet Holmgren is the 2021 Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award winner for boys basketball. 

The 7-foot-1 Holmgren led the Redhawks to the Class 3A state championship. Holmgren is widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He has committed to Gonzaga. That's where his former Minnehaha Academy teammate Jalen Suggs played this season. 

Suggs was the AP Player of the Year for 2020. Holmgren was joined on the AP's all-state team by Stewartville senior Will Tschetter, Cretin-Derham Hall junior Tre Holloman, Champlin Park senior Francis Nwaokorie and South St. Paul junior Alonzo Dodd.

