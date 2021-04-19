Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy is AP Player of Year, commits to Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren led the Redhawks to the Class 3A state championship, and is widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnehaha Academy senior Chet Holmgren is the 2021 Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award winner for boys basketball.

The 7-foot-1 Holmgren led the Redhawks to the Class 3A state championship. Holmgren is widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He has committed to Gonzaga. That's where his former Minnehaha Academy teammate Jalen Suggs played this season.